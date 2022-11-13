The community gathered at The Battery Atlanta Saturday morning for the 41st Annual Veterans Day Parade to honor the nation's veterans and active-duty military for their service and sacrifice.
Thousands of Georgians from across metro Atlanta lined the streets of The Battery in their patriotic attire for the annual event hosted by the Georgia Veterans Day Association.
Every year, the Georgia Veterans Day Association pays special tribute to a specific group of veterans. This year, the association presented its theme, "Wheels Up" to honor the all members of the nation's military aviation.
The parade began at 11 a.m. with a pre-opening ceremony to announce and showcase the event's dignitaries followed by remarks from Georgia Veterans Day Association President Kevin Miller. The Atlanta Vocal Project also performed patriotic anthems to kick off the parade.
"We have a dream of putting on these Veterans Day events every year. We work about 51 weeks out of the year to make this happen," Miller said in a speech. "This parade is our 41st parade and we could not be more excited to be here at the Battery, to have this kind of venue to host our parade."
Master of ceremonies and veteran Vincent Abril announced all of the military organizations, community leaders and seasoned veterans who walked in the parade.
The nation's heroes and parade participants journeyed through the vicinity of The Battery and Truist Park along with antique cars, military vehicles and festive floats.
The Georgia Veterans Day Association consists of 20 board of directors and over 100 volunteers who dedicate their time, unpaid to show appreciation to the nation's veterans, GVDA Public Relations Director Megan Bell said.
"Our veterans are heroes in our nation. They sacrificed ... to serve us and to serve their country," Bell said. "We're just sacrificing one day. This is the least we can to to show honor and give them the respect they deserve."
Students enrolled in local military academies and JROTC groups also marched in the parade, and received praise from their families and the community.
This year's Veterans Day Parade had one the largest assemblies in the nation of ROTC and JROTC groups, Abril said in a speech.
Curtis Lee Echols III, a third generation veteran, attended the parade and followed along with his son, Curtis Lee Echols IV, who is a member the West Lake High School JROTC.
"I'm so proud of my boy," Echols said. "He's my pride and joy. He's a leader among his peers."
The Veterans Day Parade was only the beginning of the day-long celebration. Following the parade was a Veteran's Festival, which encouraged community involvement, with over 20 exhibits from Veterans Service Organizations and equipment displays from the National Infantry Museum.
The day closed with the annual Freedom Ball black-tie event at the Georgia Aquarium, where the celebration continued through the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.