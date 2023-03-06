The Marietta City Council this week is scheduled to hear a developer’s request to build 37 houses in south Marietta. The property’s northern half is located in the "accident potential zone" of Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
The accident zone extends outward from Dobbins’ runway, and encompasses the area where crashes are most likely to occur as planes take off and land.
Atlanta-based Total Property Advisors wants to build the single-family, detached homes on a vacant, 10-acre lot. The property at 400 Booth Road is located to the west of Booth Road and Scripps Court, off Sandtown Road.
The city’s planning commission, a board which advises the council on planning and zoning matters, voted 4-2 last week to recommend the council approve the project.
Dobbins objected to the project’s proposed density.
A public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday’s council meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
The developer is seeking a rezoning from the city which would increase the allowable density at the site. Currently zoned for two units per acre, Total Property Advisors’ plan calls for 3.7 units per acre.
Marietta’s future land use plan calls for the land to be used for medium density residential, with a density of 5-8 units per acre.
Parks Huff, a lawyer for the developer, told the planning commission the project would bring new housing stock to an area where most homes were built four or five decades ago.
“When you drive this area, you're starting to see the older homes, people are putting some money into them, because they can get it out,” Huff said. “It takes new construction in an area to raise the values for everybody.”
If built, the houses would be sold in the range of $450,000 to $550,000, according to the developer.
Planning commission members Bob Kinney, Boozer McClure, Tee Anderson and Stephen Diffley voted in favor of the project. Frasure Hunter and Brenda McCrae opposed it, and Craig Smith was absent.
Accident potential
Dobbins’ objection points to federal guidelines which recommend that the part of the property in the accident zone should have a maximum density of 1-2 units per acre.
Huff pointed to a note in the guidelines, however, which says this suggestion can be “possibly increased … where maximum lot coverage is less than 20 percent.” Under the developer’s plan, only 11% of the property would be occupied by structures.
He also described the property as “at the very edge” of the accident zone and pointed to surrounding neighborhoods with higher densities.
“What is also solidly in the middle of the (accident) zone is the (NCG Cinema) movie theater,” Huff said. “So should we not have the movie theater there? These are suggestions, it's a plan, it's not written in stone, it's not zoning.”
Planning Commissioner Brenda McCrae later said that, even if the city isn’t bound to follow Dobbins’ recommendations, “they make that recommendation for a reason.”
Representatives for Dobbins notified the city of their objection but did not lobby the city at last week’s planning commission meeting.
Other issues
In their review of the application, city staff took issue with the developer’s plan, saying it did not comply with the zoning category (planned residential development – single family) it was requesting.
That zoning category is supposed to preserve natural resources and increase connectivity. Staff noted the developer only included one entry point, extending Booth Road to create a cul-de-sac, which does not increase connectivity. Plans to clear-cut trees and cross a creek which runs through the site were also criticized by staff.
“They could’ve requested a different zoning category that didn't have this type of connectivity requirements,” Community Development Director Rusty Roth told the commission. “So, they chose to do this because of the increase in density that's available, and the lot sizes.”
At the same time, several residents of nearby streets seemed to prefer the proposed cul-de-sac, as they did not want the development to connect to their streets, and cause more traffic.
“The traffic is already bad, I have two dogs, I try to walk them at night, and avoiding cars, it's already horrible,” said nearby resident Jackie Collins.
In regard to the environmental impact, Huff said the site plan was designed so that the new road would only cross the creek once. None of the houses would be built within the stream buffer, though some lots lie partially within the buffer.
“In this case, the cul-de-sac is the only solution that makes sense,” Huff said.
The developer also said it would plant more trees than it cuts down.
According to Roth, the lot once had a residence on it, but has been vacant for 50 years. There was never any business on it, though there has been illegal dumping there. Huff said his client had performed tests and had not found any harmful chemicals in the soil.
Nearby resident Amna Mahmoud said that the creek overflows when it rains, flooding half of her yard. Huff said that detention ponds would be built to ensure the flooding does not get any worse, even with the new houses.
If approved, the homes would be finished about 2.5-3 years from now, per the developer.
Despite some reservations, the commission ultimately recommended approval, with Chair Kinney saying, “As I see this plot, what they have laid out is about the most pragmatic thing they can do with that piece.”
Commissioner McClure agreed.
“I think Mr. Huff is correct …. This land is going to be developed, no question about it. I think they have a good plan,” McClure said.
