Cobb County’s federal representatives have secured $22.5 million worth of federal earmarks in Congress’ final federal spending bill, which was unveiled this week.
The earmarks — officially known as “community project funding” — include a bevy of transportation improvements, along with $5 million for Marietta’s Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
Federal lawmakers had originally submitted nearly $73 million in funding requests for projects in the county, with $31.7 million of that intended for Dobbins.
The final bill would fund planning and design for an Army reserve center at the base, which U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock said would become a training facility for up to 800 service members (the proposal was jointly sponsored with U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff).
Other projects for the base didn't make the cut, including proposals for a $15 million, 24,000-square-foot “security forces training facility” and a $1.8 million fitness center.
Warnock also secured $500,000 for radio equipment for the Powder Springs Police Department.
Nearly all the other projects for Cobb are for various transportation and transit projects. The largest is a $5 million allocation for improvements at Johnson Ferry and Shallowford roads in east Cobb, secured by U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta.
McBath and U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, both submitted requests for $1 million to fund a pedestrian bridge over Cobb Parkway/US 41 near its intersection with Spring Road in Cumberland, connecting Smyrna to the Battery Atlanta. That project has also been included in the final bill.
Scott’s other projects in Cobb include $2 million for a proposed bus transfer center in Austell near Wellstar Cobb Hospital, and $900,000 for a feasibility study for a pedestrian bridge across the Chattahoochee River near where I-285 crosses the river in Smyrna.
“This funding is a direct investment in the people of Georgia’s 13th District,” Scott said in a news release. “These projects will build our communities, strengthen our transit and transportation systems, protect our citizens, and create better-paying jobs.”
U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, secured more than $7 million for projects in Marietta and Kennesaw. The largest is $3.5 million for safety improvements along Delk Road/South Cobb Drive, which would help construct a traffic separation barrier along the corridor near Dobbins.
Loudermilk’s other projects include $2.6 million in total for various traffic and roadway improvements in Kennesaw and $2 million for intersection improvements on Cobb Parkway.
Earmarks were brought back by Democrats last year after a decade-long ban on the practice instituted by Republicans in 2011, following ethics scandals and calls to lower spending.
This year’s earmarks are part of the federal government’s broader $1.7 trillion budget, which includes $858 billion in defense spending and between $772.5 billion and $800 billion in non-defense spending. The omnibus package has the support of Democrats in both chambers as well as Senate Republicans, but some Republicans in the House have threatened to block its passage.
Congress has a Friday deadline to pass the budget in order to avert a government shutdown.
Jennifer Shutt of States Newsroom contributed to this story.
