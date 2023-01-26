Marietta’s LiveSafe Resources has announced its 2023 honorees for the group’s 38th Tribute to Women of Achievement.
Each year, the organization honors 15 women leaders, nominated by their peers, who demonstrate outstanding leadership in their personal, professional and volunteer endeavors.
These 15 outstanding women from the metro Atlanta area were recently chosen through a competitive application process, and one of them will also be named “2023 Woman of the Year” at the Tribute to Achievement awards gala on March 17.
This year’s honorees include women at the top of their game in Cobb’s business, nonprofit, and government worlds.
The list of honorees is as follows:
Rhonda Anderson, chief deputy, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office
Maranie Brown, vice president, Data Platform & Solutions, BlackRock
Sonja Brown, Cobb Superior Court judge
Sheronica Burgess, CEO, The Barcliff Group
Melissa Cantrell, president & CEO, CDH Partners
Stacey Chapman, principal & sr. vice president, CROFT & Associates
Joy Dyess, vice president, Bank South Mortgage
Debbie Ginocchio, development director, Sweetwater Mission
Holly Gotfredson, president, American Metalcraft
Stacy Haubenschild, principal, chief operating officer, Henssler Financial
Latonia P. Hines, Smyrna councilwoman
Schuyler Hoynes, attorney, Georgia National Guard
Niki Lemeshka, program manager, Georgia Commission on Family Violence
Rosan R. Petrillo, regional manager of Equity, Inclusion & Diversity, Kaiser Permanete
Janet Savage, owner & operator, Jan’s Hair Boutique
“In 2020 alone, more than 42,000 incidents of domestic violence were reported to Georgia law enforcement and numbers have only increased since then,” said Tracey Atwater, executive director of LiveSafe Resources. “Therefore, as we host our annual gala, we aim to focus attention on the ways our community and organization can best support those who face the consequences of domestic violence and sexual assault.
“At LiveSafe Resources, it is our mission to provide the support and skills these courageous survivors need, such as counseling, shelter, education, and advocacy, which serve as the foundations for rebuilding lives. To end the cycle of domestic violence and sexual assault, the responsibility of awareness and action starts with our community and organization,” Atwater said.
This year’s Tribute to Women of Achievement gala will be held at the Renaissance Waverly hotel in Cumberland at 6 p.m. on March 17. More information is available at livesaferesources.org/events.
