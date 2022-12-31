Abigail, Tonya, and Maddie Bruce 2.JPG (copy)

The Lunch Basket owner Tonya Bruce, middle, stands with daughters Maddie, left, and Abigail, right, at the restaurant, which closed its doors after 42 years serving regulars in the area of Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

 Jake Busch
Secretfilm (copy)

Part of North Park Square in Marietta was blocked off for filming in March. 
121119_MDJ_Training2.jpg (copy) (copy)

Keith Ball, former principal of Marietta High School, is pictured in this 2019 file photo.
IMG_8062.JPG (copy)

Early in December, police descended on a Walmart in the Town Center area after a man was shot during an altercation there.
protesters seek to close Dent MyersÕ shop in Kennesaw (copy)

“It’s a museum as much as it is an antique store,” Dent Myers once said of his shop in downtown Kennesaw.
Deputies

Jonathan Randall Koleski, left, and Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr.
_DSC8794.jpg (copy)

In this photo by Ben Hendren, Christopher Cook is led away by police after two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies were killed Thursday, Sept. 8, while serving a warrant in the Hampton Glen subdivision in west Cobb.
IMG_9960.JPG (copy)

From left: East Cobb cityhood opponents Bob Lax and Dustin McCormick watch election results come in on Tuesday, May 24.
Rodney Colston

Rodney Colston
IMG_1210.JPG

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens speaks at a press conference after two of his deputies were killed while serving a warrant.
IMG_2412.JPG (copy)

Cars are greeted by the Whataburger mascot “Whataguy” at the opening of the Whataburger on Townpark Lane in Kennesaw in November.
IMG_5714.JPG (copy)

From left are attorney Gerald Word and Christopher Golden at Golden’s court appearance in early December. Golden pled guilty to the murder of two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies.
110522_MDJ_CherokeeChophouse1.jpeg

Cherokee Chophouse, 2710 Canton Road in Marietta.
Stranger Things (copy)

Hodge Army Navy, a Marietta business open for more than 50 years, appeared in the second volume of the fourth season of the Netflix show, “Stranger Things.” Owner Gay Earls said the backdrop of this scene from the show is her store.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler worked five shutout innings until giving up three earned runs in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler worked five shutout innings until giving up three earned runs in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. The Braves won, 3-0, to even the series.
OIS at Chastain Bridge (copy)

Law enforcement gather at the Chastain Road bridge over I-75 on Wednesday, April 6, after an officer-involved shooting.
2022 January Cobb Life
IMG_6139.JPG (copy)

Mt. Bethel’s main campus on Lower Roswell Road in east Cobb.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription