Listed are the 20 stories that were most read on mdjonline.com over the course of 2022.
1. Marietta sandwich staple closing after 42 years
Popular sandwich shop the Lunch Basket closed after 42 years serving deli fare in an old brick building across from Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Owner Tonya Bruce shifted her full attention, and the same menu, to Daily Bread Cafe, now open at 531 Roselane St. in Marietta.
2. Mystery movie project on Marietta Square may feature big stars this weekend
There was excitement around the appearance of A-List actors, including “Avengers” star Chris Evans and “No Time To Die” star Ana de Armas, appearing in Marietta for the filming of “Ghosted,” an Apple TV+ project expected to be released in 2023.
3. Keith Ball out as principal of Marietta High School
The Marietta school board voted 4-3 in June to transfer Marietta High School Principal Keith Ball to a central office position at the recommendation of Superintendent Grant Rivera. Though it was not clear why Ball was reassigned — Rivera said “there are opportunities to improve” at the time — the former principal drew heat from some parents for rolling out what they believed to be a progressive agenda.
4. Police: At least one shot outside Town Center Walmart
A man was shot and killed outside of a Walmart in the Town Center area in early December. Police initially reported one person had been shot after an altercation between two groups outside of the automotive center at the store.
5. Wildman’s owner Dent Myers dies
Dent Myers, the man behind Wildman’s Civil War Surplus, a controversial store in downtown Kennesaw that sold Confederate memorabilia, died Sunday, Jan. 16, at the age of 90.
6. Slain deputies remembered as ‘men of character and integrity’
Cobb County sheriff’s deputies Jonathan Randall Koleski, 42, and Marshall Samual Ervin Jr., 38, were killed in the line of duty Thursday, Sept. 8. The next day, they were identified by Sheriff Craig Owens, who called them “outstanding men, men of character and integrity.”
7. Arrest warrant for theft sheds light on incident that left 2 Cobb deputies dead
Two arrest warrants from late June provided new details about the sequence of events that led up to the Sept. 8 shooting that left two Cobb sheriff’s deputies dead. Sheriff Craig Owens said at a press conference after the shooting that the deputies had been serving a warrant for failure to appear related to a theft by deception case.
8. East Cobb opponents declare victory with majority of votes in
It became clear early on the night of May 24 that East Cobb cityhood lost at the ballot box, and opponents of cityhood did not hesitate to declare victory. Later in the evening, results confirmed that efforts to incorporate cities of Lost Mountain and Vinings performed better, but still failed to capture a majority of votes.
9. Powder Springs pastor charged with child molestation
Rodney Colston, 64, a former pastor at Temple Baptist Church of West Cobb, was accused in March of sexually abusing three minors over a decades-long period.
10. Police: 2 Cobb Sheriff’s deputies killed Thursday night while serving warrant
Police announced on the night of Thursday, Sept. 8 that two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies were killed in the line of duty. Authorities later said that Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were ambushed while serving an arrest warrant at a home in the Hampton Glen subdivision in west Cobb.
11. Kennesaw Whataburger opens to enthusiastic response
In November, Whataburger, a Texas-based fast-food chain with more than 800 restaurants, opened its first store in metro Atlanta on Townpark Lane in Kennesaw. The restaurant was met with an enthusiastic response and long lines.
12. Patrols increased at Kennesaw Mountain Park after man in ski mask approaches woman
A man wearing a ski mask allegedly approached a woman jogging with her dog at Kennesaw Mountain Battlefield National Park in early October. U.S. Park Rangers increased patrols in the popular park as a result of the incident.
13. 2 suspects in custody after 2 Cobb sheriff’s deputies killed while serving warrant
Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook were arrested in connection with the slaying of two Cobb sheriff’s deputies in September. Golden later pleaded guilty to murdering the two deputies, while Cook’s only charges so far are the theft charges listed in the warrant which led to the Sept. 8 encounter.
14. Man dead after being found shot on Mars Hill Road in Acworth
A man was found shot dead in the roadway of Mars Hill Road in Acworth on Thursday, June 2, Cobb police said.
15. Marietta steakhouse opens Wednesday
Cherokee Chophouse reopened for business in early November after a renovation, with new items on the menu joining many of the classic dishes that Marietta diners have loved through the years.
16. ‘Stranger Things’ in Marietta: Local business the set for Season 4 finale
The old location of Hodge Army Navy in Marietta served as a filming spot for season 4 of the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things.”
17. Phillies’ Wheeler not blaming delay after Acuña HBP for unraveling
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler hit Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with a first-pitch sinker in the sixth inning of a divisional playoff game, leading to an eventual 3-0 defeat. The Phillies, however, went on to beat the Braves in the series.
18. Police-involved shooting reported in Kennesaw, Chastain Road closed
Chastain Road at Interstate 75 was shut down on the evening of Wednesday, April 6, due to an officer-involved shooting. Police later announced they had shot and killed Demarco Mauge, 20, of Duluth, after he reportedly displayed a handgun during a traffic stop.
19. 25 best teachers from Cobb County
Readers of Cobb Life Magazine nominated the 25 best teachers from Cobb County for the magazine’s January edition.
20. Settlement: Mt. Bethel to pay $13.1 million to leave United Methodist Church
East Cobb’s Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church had to pay $13.1 million to the Methodist denomination in order to leave and become an independent church, lawyers involved in the case confirmed in early June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.