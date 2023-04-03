A proposal for 20 homes that has seen numerous delays in the zoning process since last September could threaten a historic log cabin in east Cobb.
The case is scheduled for its first appearance before the Cobb Planning Commission Tuesday.
Initially received by zoning staff in late July, the development from Kenneth Clary on Post Oak Tritt Road in east Cobb has not yet been heard, Parks Huff, the attorney representing Clary, confirmed last month.
Huff told the MDJ in March engineers were addressing concerns about the proposal from zoning staff.
Though Huff’s request for delays do not specify issues staff and engineers are working through, there is a historic landmark on the property that has become a cause of concern for others in the county.
The Power-Jackson Cabin, built as a one-room log cabin sometime in the early 19th century, is located where Clary is proposing to build the homes.
The 20 homes would be built on just over 13 acres on the south side of Clary Lake. Initially, the proposal was to rezone for homes on 15,000-square-foot lots, though that has since been revised to 20,000-square-foot lots. The land is zoned for single-family homes with 30,000-square-foot lots.
Trevor Beemon, executive director of Cobb Landmarks, told the MDJ last month his organization "is working to secure a future for the structure."
At its August meeting, the Cobb County Historic Preservation Commission noted it was made aware of the rezoning request that would affect the Power-Jackson Cabin, and at its meeting the next month the commission said its staff had reached out to Huff “to see if preservation solutions could be discussed.”
Another zoning proposal pushed from March to this month is the request from SWI Investments for a mixed-use development on just under two acres in central Cobb.
The five-story, 36-unit apartment building on Austell Road would come with about 11,000 square feet of ground level retail and restaurant space. It was previously continued by zoning staff until March.
(2) comments
Leave the cabin alone!! Build your 20 homes someplace else!!
It would be nice if the cabin was preserved as part of the community. I would be surprised if the greedy developers did preserve a part of East Cobb's history because Georgia as a state has done a poor job of valuing historic places.
