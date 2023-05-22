MARIETTA — Two members of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals were arrested while protesting the 81st Yaarab Shrine Circus and Fair at Jim Miller Park over the weekend.
About 16 people gathered outside the park entrance Saturday morning to protest the use of two elephants in the circus.
Two PETA members wearing elephant masks chained themselves to the front gate and blocked drivers from accessing the entrance to the circus and fair. They remained chained to the gate for about 30 minutes before they were arrested by Cobb County police and charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly, per arrest records.
Brittany Drake, 36, and Bryan Wilson, 54, were both arrested around 11:20 a.m. Saturday and released from the Cobb County jail shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday on $1,500 bonds, per jail records.
Drake is from West Hollywood, California, while Wilson hails from Winter Springs, Florida, per jail records.
In arrest warrants, police said both defendants blocked the flow of traffic and refused to comply with commands to unlock themselves and step away from the entrance.
Although the two arrested were from out-of-state, a majority of protesters who spoke to the MDJ said they live in Cobb County.
Rachel Guy of Marietta was involved in the PETA protest and attended the elephants’ performance.
“They don’t need the elephants to do their shows,” Guy said. “Why animal cruelty in the name of entertainment? It is unnecessary.”
Shriners International is a Masonic fraternal organization dedicated to fun, fellowship and philanthropy, according to its website. The Yaarab Shriners is the group's Atlanta chapter, which hosts the circus and fair annually. Since 1922, the Shriners have owned and operated Shriners Hospital for Children, which provides medical care to children with no financial burden on their families.
Allegations
PETA argues that the Yaarab Shriners should follow the example of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which shuttered in 2017, but now plans to return this year without animal acts.
“Elephants should be with their families in nature, but those exploited by the Yaarab Shriners are chained and forced to perform trick after trick under the constant threat of punishment,” said Tracy Reiman, executive vice president of PETA, in a press release. “PETA is urging the Yaarab Shrine to stop promoting big-time cruelty under the Big Top.”
Cobb County resident Maria Solis told the MDJ she helped organized the protest.
Cobb police officers said at the protest that demonstrators were not allowed to harass patrons on private property, though protestors on the sidewalk were allowed to remain. Solis said the protesters understood they would be arrested for chaining themselves to the fence.
PETA alleges the Yaarab Shriners frequently contract their elephant acts from Carson and Barnes Circus, and accuses Carson and Barnes of a history of animal abuse.
Circus continues
Despite the protest, the circus continued to operate Saturday, and is scheduled to continue through this Saturday, May 29.
The annual circus and fair includes 22 circus performances. The Shriners pride themselves on their willingness to bring the world’s largest shrine circus to Cobb, their website states.
Circus organizers partnered with Royal Hanneford Circus to provide entertainment for circus goers, including The Flying Clarkonians, Motorcycles on a Wire, and the Hanneford Circus Elephants.
Robert Hampton, the potentate or leader of the Yaarab Shriners, denied any animal abuse or neglect.
"If these people would just come in here and see the animals," Hampton said, they would see how the elephants are treated.
Hampton spoke briefly to the MDJ Saturday before a lawyer for the Shriners ended the interview.
The attorney said the Shriners do not own the two elephants that are used in the circus, but have an agreement to rent them, and that the animals are treated well.
The MDJ spoke to some circus goers about the elephants.
Willis Wise of Dothan, Alabama, said he was excited to see the elephants.
Sandra Vasquez of Kennesaw also attended the circus. While in Thailand, she spent time with baby elephants at a sanctuary.
“It makes me super sad … I have seen them in the wild and this is not the way they are supposed to live. … Truly tragic,” Vasquez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.