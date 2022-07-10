The Marietta Campmeeting returns for the second straight year after a rare hiatus due to COVID-19.
The non-denominational Christian revival gathering, which was postponed in 2020, will gather for the 184th time from July 15-24 at Marietta Campground. The Campmeeting will offer a variety of activities for adults and children alike, and attendees will have opportunities to hear from different ministers and musical guests throughout the nine-day event.
“Marietta Campground cordially invites all people, friends and loved ones, interested in experiencing an ‘old-fashioned’ spiritual renewal in gospel and song to be with us for as many services as possible,” the Campmeeting’s website says.
Campmeeting is set to begin Friday, July 15, with a service led by Dr. Ike Reighard, the pastor of Piedmont Church in Marietta and CEO of MUST Ministries. Reighard noted the “sense of history” he experiences every time he returns to the pine arbor where the campground is located.
“There’s a sense of permanence, a sense of nostalgia” to the Campmeeting, Reighard said. “When you meet all the people that have these cabins and realize those same names are on streets and schools in Marietta, it’s something special.”
There are two services daily, with three held on Sundays.
“Children’s Church” will be from 9-12 a.m. Monday through Friday, and activities offered include bible lessons, arts and crafts, and games, according to the Campmeeting webpage.
Speakers this year include Reighard; Johnny Foster, senior pastor at East Cobb Baptist Church; Dr. Gerald Harris, the retired, former pastor at Eastside Baptist Church in Marietta; Kristin Lee, senior pastor at East Cobb United Methodist Church, and others from around Cobb County and Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.