MARIETTA — Cobb County’s state courthouse is bursting at the seams and needs replacement, county staff said Thursday, a project that would likely cost between $150 million and $180 million.
Support Services Director Sharon Stanley told commissioners on the second day of their annual retreat the building at East Park Square and Lawrence Street has maxed out its capacity.
In the county’s busiest government building, Stanley said, workers are packed into copy rooms and hallways, courtrooms are running short, and inmates are using the same stairwells as staff. The same overcrowding problems apply to the other buildings in the judicial complex.
“I know that people will say, can’t we make it more efficient? Can’t we put more people in that? This is where we did that, actually,” Stanley said, gesturing toward a photo of a hallway jammed with cubicles.
Worse yet, the nearby $63 million Cobb Superior Courthouse two blocks down on Haynes Street is also nearly full, just over a dozen years after it opened (the courthouse currently has 12 courtrooms for 11 judges).
The tentative proposal floated Thursday would include a bit of musical chairs in downtown Marietta. The current State Court building would remain as an overflow building for the county’s other courts. Then, a new state courthouse would be built on the site of the former Wachovia bank off Waddell Street, next to the county’s public parking deck.
The idea would be to construct a seven-story building with an underground parking garage, and enough space to last the county for the next 20 to 30 years. State court could meantime be housed in the county government building at 100 Cherokee Street as a temporary fix.
County Manager Jackie McMorris said the chance to address the structure through special-purpose local-option sales taxes (SPLOST) has passed. The project was on the long list of the 2022 SPLOST, but was cut in favor of more road improvements.
“Most of our SPLOST went to road maintenance, and we justified that because we have a lot of people outside the county using our roads,” said Chairwoman Lisa Cupid. “… But it limited our ability to do any vertical capital (improvements).”
In 2019 or 2020, McMorris added, the county estimated construction costs at around $123 million to build such a courthouse, but costs have ballooned in recent years.
Staff told commissioners a project of this size — a new, likely seven-story structure — would be beyond the means of the county to pay for up front. Instead, said Finance Director Bill Volckmann, the county would be forced to issue bonds, which would require approval by the voters in a referendum.
“With that price tag, you don’t have a lot of options,” Volckmann said. “… This is a 20- to 30-year commitment for a debt issuance.”
