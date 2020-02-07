Each year, Marietta-based liveSAFE Resources honors 15 metro Atlanta women who have shown extraordinary commitment to serving their communities.
This year’s list includes business leaders, volunteers and public servants, a good number of whom hail from Cobb County.
Over 500 women have been named liveSAFE Women of Achievement, and one woman on this year’s list will also be named “Woman of the Year” at the nonprofit’s 35th Annual Tribute to Achievement on Saturday, March 28 at The Fairmont event venue in midtown Atlanta from 6 to 10 p.m.
The evening’s hosts will include Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds, his wife, Holly, Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes, her husband, Bridges, liveSAFE Board of Directors Jason Saliba and Executive Director Tracey Atwater.
In addition to the awards ceremony, the evening will include a cocktail reception and live and silent auctions.
All proceeds will benefit liveSAFE’s mission of helping those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse via an emergency shelter, transitional housing, counseling, legal advocacy, a 24-hour crisis line and many other services.
Here are this year’s honorees in alphabetical order.
LaSandra Boykin serves as lead project manager at Delta Airlines, where she manages partnerships with 100 Black Men of Atlanta, the American Red Cross, Atlanta Public Schools and many others. She develops strategies to engage employees in community service. Boykin not only helps others volunteer; she serves on the Board of Directors of Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA and is involved in the United Young Professional Advisory Board.
Heidi Dasinger is the business development manager at Marietta Power & Water, whose major function is to identify and engage large-load commercial developments within the city of Marietta. Dasinger has served as a mentor for at-risk students at Marietta High School and won the Ernest Barrett Award from the 2019 Leadership Cobb class for “her personal extra efforts and commitment to excellence.”
Kimberley Euston serves as national business development Leader for the Technology, Media and Telecom Sector at PricewaterhouseCoopers, responsible for coordinating and managing sales. Euston was named Working Mother Magazine’s Working Mom of the Year of 2009, and she is being honored in 2020 by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for her work with Covenant House.
Firefighter Michelle Fernanders works in Emergency Services at Cobb County Fire. For 10 years, she served in the field running EMS and fire calls. Today, Fernanders teaches education and prevention around car seat safety, fire prevention, active shooter training and much more. With her knowledge and kindness, she helped train and create accommodations for swimming lessons for kids with special needs at Cobb County Aquatics.
Andrea Foard is the transit division manager/deputy director for the Cobb County Department of Transportation overseeing the county public transportation system. Andrea was twice named one of the “100 Influential Women to Know” by Engineering Georgia in 2018 and 2019, and she volunteers much of her time with the American Cancer Society Relay For Life citing a very personal connection to the cause.
Judge Kellie Hill of the Cobb County Magistrate Court serves the citizens of Cobb County as the presiding judge over civil and criminal matters. Hill has served as a mentor through the courts, participating in activities that have a positive impact on future generations. She was also inducted into the “Homerun Hitters Club” by the National District Attorney’s Association for her work handling many impactful cases on a national level.
Monique Honaman is the CEO and founding partner of ISHR Group and Contender Brands. Author of the book “The High Road Has Less Traffic,” Monique has written for various publications and has been a guest on the “Today” show. Honaman has spent much of her time giving back to the community. She serves on the Board of Girl Scouts of America and regularly volunteers at Buckhead Church.
Lee Hyaduck is the operations manager for the Center for Young Adult Addiction and Recovery Operations at Kennesaw State University. She is responsible for day-to-day operations, providing mental health and recovery resources to the community, and supporting students in recovery. Hyaduck has helped even more people on their road to recovery through volunteering at the Davis Direction Foundation and Sober Streets.
Carla Jackson, Cobb County’s tax commissioner, has been protecting people and tax dollars since 2014. She has been an active volunteer with The Extension and The Fortitude Educational and Cultural Foundation. Jackson was awarded the Women of Distinction award from the Atlanta Business League in 2017 and 2018 for exemplifying volunteerism and going above and beyond in her career.
Michelle Cooper Kelly is a councilwoman for the city of Marietta and the senior manager of environmental, health and safety at Anheuser-Bush, LLC. As a councilwoman, Kelly works to help develop strategic plans and goals for the city. She is also the co-founder and president of the Employee Cancer Foundation, which gives financial assistance to employees at Anheuser-Bush who suffer from cancer.
Kari Love is the chief executive officer at The Atlanta Women’s Foundation. Love spends much of her time fundraising to meet the organization’s goal to ensure women and girls in metro Atlanta live safe and economically self-sufficient lives. She was named one of the top 50 Non-Profit Leaders in Atlanta in 2017 by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
Cecelia Patellis serves as the assistant vice president of Community Education and Outreach at Wellstar offering a variety of community health and wellness programs and events to the community. She has given back to her community by being very involved in the Davis Direction Foundation and The Zone, and by helping raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for Safe Kids Cobb County.
Amanda Seals is the senior manager and client relationship executive at Deloitte, leading business development and proposal efforts across the state and local government, and higher education organizations. Seals made a big impact in 2002 as the chief of staff for the Georgia Senate president pro tempore. She also served a director of communications for the Georgia Department of Education, the Georgia Senate, and served in former Gov. Zell Miller’s press office.
Shannon Wallace is the district attorney in the Blue Ridge Judicial Court, and her office is responsible for prosecuting all felony and juvenile offenses in Cherokee County. She was the first female elected as district attorney in the community. Wallace also helps her community through volunteering with the Malon D. Mimms Boys and Girls Club, the Rotary Club of Canton and Cherokee FOCUS.
Caroline Whaley is the executive director at Gateway Marietta CID and is a partner at Strategic City Partners. She devotes much of her time to the school system and children, including serving as Sope Creek Elementary School Foundation’s president for three years, treasurer and parliamentarian. She also mentors students on projects that develop leadership skills and help them understand the importance of giving back to their communities.
