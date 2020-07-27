Ashton Cordisco took "wearable art" to a new level, winning a national competition presented by Duck brand Duck Tape for his tuxedo made entirely of 27 rolls of Duck Tape.
Cordisco of Marietta, who recently graduated from Wheeler High School and plans to attend Savannah College of Art & Design in the fall, won the 20th Annual Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest Grand Prize for Best Tux. The other grand prize went to Peyton Manker of Sparta, Illinois for best dress.
The two talented teen designers stuck out from the crowd of incredible entries and captured the public vote to earn their titles – and big scholarship dollars. Manker and Cordisco will each receive a $10,000 scholarship prize.
“Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding this year’s contest, we were blown away by the near record high turnout of 355 entries and the talent displayed by each of our finalists,” says Ashley Luke, senior product manager and global brand manager at Duck Brand’s parent company, Shurtape Technologies, LLC. “We’re so inspired by Peyton, Ashton and the rest of our 2020 participants for using their creativity to brighten the world during these unprecedented times.”
Cordisco spent 80 hours crafting his entry, using 27 rolls of Duck Tape. Inspired and challenged by his art teacher, Lisa Casey, he set out to create his own piece of wearable modern art incorporating as many colors as possible. He used all deceased Masterpiece Artists as his inspiration, and paid respect to the greats in his classy, fun and unique design full of intricate details.
Cordisco says the best part of the process was sharing the pictures and video of the finished tuxedo with his art teacher, whose passion for art influenced his decision to pursue a career in design.
The ten finalists, selected by a panel of judges, were encouraged to drum up support and votes for their entries using word of mouth, social media, local news outlets and any other creative methods they could dream up. The eight runners-up will each receive $500 scholarships and Duck Brand prize packs worth $100. These finalists include: Ainsley Dunning, Anna Knall, Courtney Barber, Erick Friend, Joshua O’Halla, Larry Inniss III, Lena Hart and Zipporah Wills.
