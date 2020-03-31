EAST COBB — As teachers around the country grapple with how to conduct their lessons online, some locals say they’re pulling double duty caring for their own young children.
Jessie Leyden is a Hayes Elementary School special education teacher for a class of seven kindergarten through second grade students. She is also a mother of a nearly 2-year-old, Max, as well as a 5-year-old in pre-K, Roy.
Leyden says on top of her online instruction, assigning lessons, keeping up with parent questions, meeting virtually with families to discuss their student’s individualized learning goals and hosting office hours, it’s been a challenge to give her own children the attention she’d like, make lunches, put the boys down for naps, keep them out of mischief or simply help Roy with his own schoolwork. And sometimes, the two lives intersect, she said.
“I have the materials to teach, but then my 5-year-old comes up and interrupts the lesson and I feel guilty about it, because I want to be working with him on his schoolwork. Or a couple times the baby wouldn’t nap, or he woke up and I’m in the middle of a (video) lesson, and he’s screaming and I’m trying to hold him, so I end up ending it early,” said Leyden, who spoke with the MDJ as she sat with her children as they played with Play-Doh. “And it’s great that Roy’s independent and can use the bathroom on his own and get his own snacks, but he can also let himself out of the house. … I have to always have my eyes on them.”
She added — with pauses for phrases like “please don’t eat that,” and a “pick that up, please” — that working outside while the children play hasn’t been viable either, as her Wi-Fi connection isn’t strong enough.
The east Cobb mother said the online schooling situation is also “not ideal,” because her students require focused one-on-one time. She said she and her students’ families are supposed to visit goals and objectives in their Individualized Education Program — a written document developed for special education students — at least once a week to address their progress. Those meetings take place through video conferencing.
Leyden said IEPs are also complicated by the fact that in online settings, teachers aren’t sure how much the student is doing on their own or whether their parents are holding their hands a little too much. Behavioral goals might also be put on pause in online school settings, she said.
And while her father is able to lend a hand some mornings, her husband, a construction manager who could normally help care for the boys while she focuses on schoolwork, has still had to report to work in Atlanta, leaving before 7 a.m. and getting home around 12 hours later.
“Timewise, I just cannot meet with every child every day,” Leyden said. “I feel like I’m kind of failing at everything. There’s times I feel like I’m not being a good mom, because I’m not … giving (my kids) my undivided attention. … I think the biggest challenge is … figuring out how to manage your time and give everyone what they need.”
When the MDJ caught up with Leyden on Monday, she said she’d been up since 4 a.m., trying to get ahead of her children’s circadian rhythm, so she could tackle some schoolwork.
“That’s painful for some people,” she said, laughing.
In the Marietta City School District, Sophie Morton, a fourth grade teacher at Burruss Elementary, said though it’s been tough, her fellow teachers have made caring for her 6-month-old a little easier in what is a challenging time for all teachers, let alone those with young children.
Morton said she took maternity leave in the fall and returned to class in January, leaving baby Olivia at day care in Woodstock, where she and her husband live. She said that helped her balance her work with her quality time with family.
Now, she said, day care centers are closed, and she’s at home all day, every day except for brief walks around the neighborhood.
“It’s been crazy,” Morton said, adding that she aims to be available for parents, as well as get meals made and housework done, while Olivia naps for about an hour and a half each day.
Like Leyden, Morton said her husband would normally be able to help out, but he’s tested positive for the flu, and has been staying quarantined in one room, “just in case.” She said, right now, she has the added responsibility of helping him recover — she brings him meals and tries to help him stay sequestered.
“Basically I’ve been single parenting for about four days now,” she said Monday.
To try to balance work and life, Morton said she and the school’s other three fourth grade teachers post their individual assignments through the district’s online portal and then work as a team, taking rotating one-hour shifts to answer parent questions via email and student questions via an instant messenger on the portal through the morning and afternoon.
Morton said the other teachers have been understanding of her needs and often have adjusted their schedules to allow staff meetings to take place around her child’s needs.
“They kind of go by my lead of like, ‘Oh, Olivia is supposed to be asleep by 3:30 p.m. for her nap,’” she said, as her daughter cooed in the background. “But if day care was still open, I’d probably put her back in day care, because it’s so hard to balance both things and not be (distracted).”
The coronavirus hasn’t just thrown a wrench into her teaching life. It’s also caused uncertainty surrounding her husband’s job, Morton said. Once he’s well again, she said the couple isn’t sure whether his company will allow him to return to work running cable and building electric and network closets at medical facilities because of ongoing closures and social distancing guidelines.
As an hourly worker, he can’t get paid if he doesn’t work, and Morton said the family couldn’t survive on just one income.
While her husband’s family-owned company has been supportive and checked in on him while he’s been sick, and some workers may be able to return in coming weeks to work during hours when the medical facilities are empty, Morton said, “At this point, we’re just waiting to see.”
“But they can’t help babysit,” she said. “And that’s what we need right now.”
Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, said the stories of the two moms are common in education. Jackson estimated that most local teachers are also parents and said in an age of coronavirus quarantine, the lines of school and home life are blurring.
“The majority of teachers are parents who are in some way juggling their parenting duties with their teaching duties right now,” Jackson, a mother of two high school students, said.
As far as a solution is concerned, Jackson said, at this point, there isn’t one. Teachers’ work-life balance likely can’t return to normal until the rest of the world does, she said. And with school out until at least April 24, by the governor’s order, there are still at least weeks to go.
“Without being able to totally lay aside parenting when they (normally) go to school and teach, it is a really difficult juggling act right now,” Jackson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.