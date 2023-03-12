Michael Ruskin, 73, of Alpharetta, was on a mission as the last surviving member of his family to write about what his parents endured at the hands of the Nazis.
Thad drive culminated in Ruskin sharing his parents' story of surviving the Holocaust in his book, "The Vow: A Love Story & The Holocaust."
He spoke about the book Saturday at the Marietta History Center. He told attendees his parents didn't talk much about what they experienced when he was growing up.
"They would mention something here and there, but they never provided a whole lot of information," he said.
Ruskin didn't know the full story until after his parents died.
"When my father died, I found a bunch of old photos and documents while cleaning out his Miami condo," Ruskin said.
This was the beginning of his journey to tell the story of his late parents, David and Dora Ruskin.
Ruskin spoke about how his parents were forced into a Lithuanian ghetto, called a "safe zone," early in their marriage. They survived horrific conditions in cattle cars as they were shipped into the unknown. His father ended up in Dachau, the first concentration camp built by the Nazis outside of Munich. Ruskin's mother was sent to the Stutthof Concentration Camp in northern Poland with his sister Rose, who was only 3 years old when she was killed.
Somehow, his parents survived. David was liberated in 1945 by American troops, and Dora was liberated by the Russians.
The book describes their journey to reunite and move forward.
Ruskin "dedicated this book to my loving parents and the millions of innocent people whose voices will never be heard. All were heroes in their own right. The book is also dedicated to the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces, their Allies, and partisans who gave their lives to free the world from the horrors of an ideology that had no place among civilized nations."
Emily Moeai of Acworth was glad she came to listen to Ruskin speak and buy his book.
"It's amazing," she said. "I love learning, and I'm interested in finding out more on the Holocaust and World War II. I think we should all ask our parents about their history and learn while they're still here."
You can find out more about what's happening at the Marietta History Center and Ruskin's book by clicking the links below:
