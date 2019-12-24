Twenty-three Cobb schools and one in Marietta were among the 189 schools across 58 different districts in the state recognized by the governor recently for their performance on the College and Career Readiness Performance Index assessments.
The CCRPI is an annual measuring stick — a report card of sorts — used to gauge the performance of Georgia’s schools on a 100-point scale. CCRPI scores are based on five separate components: content mastery, progress, closing gaps, readiness and, for high schools, graduation rate.
The schools received either "Highest Performing" or "Greatest Gains" school awards at one of four levels: Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze, according to a news release from the Governor's Office of Student Achievement.
The local schools recognized are:
In the Marietta City School District: Marietta Center for Advanced Academics: Platinum, Highest Performing.
- In Cobb County School District
- Allatoona High School: Bronze, Greatest Gains;
Dickerson Middle School: Bronze, Greatest Gains;
Dodgen Middle School: Bronze, Greatest Gains and Platinum, Highest Performing;
Due West Elementary School: Bronze, Highest Performing;
East Side Elementary School: Silver, Highest Performing;
Garrison Mill Elementary School: Silver, Greatest Gains and Silver, Highest Performing;
Harrison High School: Gold, Greatest Gains and Gold, Highest Performing;
Hightower Trail Middle School: Platinum, Highest Performing;
Hillgrove High School: Gold, Greatest Gains and Silver, Highest Performing;
Kemp Elementary School: Bronze, Greatest Gains and Silver, Highest Performing;
Kennesaw Mountain High School: Bronze, Highest Performing;
Lassiter High School: Gold, Greatest Gains and Platinum, Highest Performing;
Mount Bethel Elementary School: Gold, Highest Performing;
- Mountain View Elementary School: Gold, Greatest Gains and Gold, Highest Performing;
Murdock Elementary School: Bronze, Greatest Gains and Platinum, Highest Performing;
Pickett's Mill Elementary School: Gold, Greatest Gains;
Pope High School: Gold, Highest Performing;
Simpson Middle School: Silver, Highest Performing;
Sope Creek Elementary School: Silver, Greatest Gains;
Sprayberry High School: Bronze, Greatest Gains
Timber Ridge Elementary School: Platinum, Greatest Gains, and Gold, Highest Performing;
Tritt Elementary School: Silver, Highest Performing;
- Walton High School: Silver, Greatest Gains and Platinum, Highest Performing;
The school awards, developed by GOSA and approved by the State Board of Education, are part of Georgia’s Single Statewide Accountability System.
Highest Performing schools must earn a three-year average CCRPI content mastery score that ranks in at least the 93rd percentile. Greatest Gains schools must earn a three-year average CCRPI Progress Score that ranks in at least the 93rd percentile, said Malenka Warner, a spokesperson for GOSA.
Winning schools will receive a banner and certificate to display in the school.
For more information visit gosa.georgia.gov/accountability-0.
