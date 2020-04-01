On the heels of Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement Wednesday that K-12 public schools will remain closed through the end of the school year, school board chairs from Cobb and Marietta say they’re saddened by the news.
Kemp made the announcements during a news conference outside the state Capitol, adding that online learning would continue.
The governor said he would sign an executive order the same day to formalize the school closures, and would also sign a statewide shelter-in-place order on Thursday. The latter measure will take effect on Friday and run through April 13, he said.
"I want to thank all of the educators and superintendents that have stayed in touch with us through this process to make the best of a tough situation,” he said. “We will continue to work with them on the path forward.”
Cobb school board Chairman Brad Wheeler sounded resigned as he spoke with the MDJ shortly after the governor’s briefing.
The chairman said he felt sad for students, families, teachers and the community at large, and added that the action is “something we’ve never seen before.”
“It is what it is,” Wheeler said. “We’re going to have to deal with it. … So we will. We’ll deal with it and go forward. Everybody, I think, was hoping for the best and, you know, it is what it is.”
Cobb schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said in a time when the state’s confirmed coronavirus cases continue to balloon, staff and student safety must be the first priority. Ragsdale said the governor’s announcement shows safety is his top priority.
“(The announcement) allows us to make the appropriate decisions for the remainder of this school year,” Ragsdale said.
Cobb schools also announced on its social media that it would have further academic guidance available by the end of the day on Thursday at cobbcast.cobbk12.org/?p=31924.
Marietta school officials agreed with their Cobb counterparts.
Marietta school board Chair Allison Gruehn said while she understands and trusts the governor’s decision, she’s heartbroken for the students and teachers who already miss each other and will now miss many more social and academic opportunities.
“I’m disappointed for our teachers and for our students, because I would have loved for there to be at least maybe a week or two at the end of the school year so that they could come back together and sort of have some closure for the year,” Gruehn said. “I understand it’s a very hard call on the governor’s part, and I do appreciate him leading us in that. But I do hate it just for all the end-of-the-year activities that are planned and of course the face-to-face instruction that we’re missing out on.”
Echoing Ragsdale, Marietta schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said he is grateful the governor has prioritized safety of the state’s teachers, students and families.
“As we have done repeatedly before, we will quickly and thoughtfully make adjustments given this most recent executive order,” Rivera said.
For updates on Marietta schools coronavirus information, visit www.marietta-city.org/coronavirus.
