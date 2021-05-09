MARIETTA — Balancing work and life has been a challenge for many moms and dads over the last year, as work came home to stay.
On Sunday’s sunny Mother’s Day, the MDJ caught up with some local moms to see how parenting during a pandemic challenged them.
Hands outstretched as she watched 2-year-old Nora climb on the front of the play train at Marietta’s Glover Park, Kennesaw resident Krystin Weatherby said, for her, the pandemic certainly blurred the lines of work and child care. However, the early childhood teacher said she was lucky that her workplace had day care available. Plus, she said, her ability to bring Nora to work also meant she could spend extra time with her.
“I continued to work throughout all the COVID stuff, and she continued to come as well,” said Weatherby, who works at Foundations for the Future in Kennesaw. “It was definitely different, because we weren’t able to be with family and friends. ... But I got to spend more time with her, which honestly is one of my favorite things to do.”
Nearby, Marietta teacher Sarah Smith and her two children sat on the fountain in the center of Marietta Square. As her 5-year-old daughter, Payton, dipped her fingers in the water, Smith told the MDJ playing the part of mom and teacher to her students and her own children was a challenge.
But like Weatherby, Smith said it was rewarding to be have extra quality time at home with her young children. Payton will start kindergarten in the upcoming year, and Smith’s 3-year-old son, Parker, will start pre-K.
“It was really tough. There were a lot of times where they would just pop into my Zooms. And he was potty training during that time, so he would show up naked sometimes,” the third grade teacher said, chuckling. “I was like, ‘Sorry guys, we’re figuring it out.’”
Smith credited the Marietta School District with allowing the flexibility necessary to make sure her children were cared for.
Virtually all the local mothers the MDJ spoke to also said they and their partners often tag-teamed parental care over the past year, so one or the other could go to work, grocery shop or take a quick break.
At East Cobb Park, Madalyn Murphy said that was the case for her. Murphy and her family reunited for the first time since Christmas, enjoyed the sunshine, tossed a giant flying disc and watched her 18-month-old twins toddle around.
Murphy said the pandemic was easier on her than it might have been for others, since her children were so young and required that she stay home so often when it began. The east Cobb resident said she left her teaching job at Walton High School to care for her children when they were newborns, and she was thankful she didn’t have to try to teach virtually while caring for two babies.
But Murphy’s mother, Elizabeth Murphy, teared up as she described the emotional toll it took on her to not be able to visit frequently with her new grandchildren.
“The hardest thing during the pandemic was not being able to see them,” Elizabeth Murphy said. “I did come down a couple times and help with the babies, but it’s just been really painful not being able to be with them and be the grandmother that I want to be.”
In a folding chair just yards away, Emily Powell held 1-year-old Tilly as she squirmed and made her move for a box of crackers in a picnic bag nearby.
Powell said she left her job just before her infant daughter was born, and Tilly hadn’t needed as much socialization as an older child might during the pandemic, facts she said made life easier over the past year. However, Powell also has a 3-year-old daughter at home, whose socialization was affected.
“I think my main concern was maybe she wasn’t getting enough opportunities to play,” Powell said, adding that she’d pulled her daughter out of pre-K during the virus’ peak days out of concern for her safety.
If there was one saving grace of a special moment for Powell’s family during the pandemic, she said, it was that the medical staff at the hospital where Tilly was born had the foresight to tell her she might want to have her baby a little early.
Powell said she was induced and gave birth to Tilly just a bit before her due date so that her husband could be with her.
“(My doctor) said, ‘If you wait, they might not let your husband be there,’” Powell said.
And this Mother’s Day, Powell said as she watched Tilly make another attempt at the adjacent box of Wheat Thins, she’s just thankful to be out in the sunshine.
