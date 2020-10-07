When Quinius Lyles told his best friend, Andrew Abernathy, about his life as a Cobb County Police Department officer, Abernathy — an IT worker at the time — decided to join him on the force.
Abernathy would eventually find himself in pursuit of a man who had shot at his best fried after shooting a woman and another young man. The suspect drove over 100 miles per hour, sometimes on the wrong side of the road, blowing through traffic signals. But he wasn’t able to shake Abernathy and, after a “minor traffic collision” that ended the chase, was arrested.
Lyles, meanwhile, tended to the woman and young man who had been shot. Although he wasn’t able to save the woman, he applied a tourniquet to the young man to stem his blood loss. Doctors later said the young man would have died otherwise.
Monday, Lyles and Abernathy were among more than a dozen public safety personnel recognized by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce at its annual public safety appreciation luncheon at the Roxy theater at the Battery Atlanta.
Vic Reynolds, Former Cobb District Attorney and current director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation hosted the day’s event.
“I think today is a great example of what separates this county from a lot of other places: the support that you have for public safety,” he said. “Education is important. Transportation is important. Economic growth is important. But none of those matters if the people in your county don't feel safe.”
Cobb County Police Department Chief Tim Cox said the breadth of public safety personnel recognized at the luncheon would show Cobb residents what goes into keeping them safe.
“It gives a glimpse to our citizens some of the some of the things that some of our officers are doing on a regular basis … they don't always hear about on the six o'clock news,” he said after the event, “stuff that most of us probably never even think of on a daily basis but it's amazing that there's somebody out there that's doing that.”
Cox cited Smyrna Fire Department Chief Stephen Westbrook — who led the fight against a raging fire that ultimately took one week and seven separate departments to extinguish — and Krista Tillman, training manager at Puckett EMS.
The day’s top honor, public safety employee of the year, went to Tyrone Reid, a deputy at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.
In March, Reid was off-duty and sitting in his personal car at the Lenox Square Mall when he saw six men exit the mall, arguing. He got out of his car to break up the fight when one of the men shot another in the head, killing him.
The men tried to flee together in a single car. But they struck another car on their way out of the mall, and four fled on foot. Reid drew his handgun and held the fifth suspect at gunpoint until backup could arrive.
Hearing what some of his fellow officers, firefighters, paramedics and 911 operators had done made him think they deserved the award as well, he said after the event.
Reid attributed his courage and quick thinking to his training.
“We have the best training department, I feel, in the state of Georgia,” he said. “If I wouldn’t have took my training seriously, then I wouldn’t have had the confidence to act.”
