With workplaces, big-box stores and school districts all scrambling to revise their COVID-19 protocols as the coronavirus surges once again, local governments now find themselves wondering whether it’s time they do the same.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has promised no statewide mandates or lockdowns will be coming from his office, and has resisted calls from both sides of the aisle to alternately lay down a blanket mask mandate or ban such mandates altogether, particularly in school districts.
Nonetheless, Cobb elected officials say they’re keeping a close watch on the daily numbers in their communities, which are trending decidedly in the wrong direction. On Thursday, Cobb registered five COVID-19 deaths — its highest single-day count since April.
Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid says she’s been in talks with her fellow commissioners, along with County Manager Jackie McMorris, about the reimposition of protocols, though the chair didn’t specify what was on the table. Any mask mandate for county facilities would come from McMorris, who said in mid-July she was not yet considering one. Her office did not respond to multiple requests for comment this week. (Cupid did, however, note she has begun wearing her mask more frequently when out and about.)
Cobb’s courthouses have largely kept their restrictions in place even while the virus abated throughout the spring and early summer. Because presence at court is often involuntary, Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard has repeatedly said he feels heightened health and safety measures are called for. Courthouses have continued to require masks and conduct temperature checks at all entrances.
Earlier this week, two Superior Court judges tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a conference on Jekyll Island. While the remainder of the judges received negative tests, the court immediately moved to virtual proceedings.
"As far as restrictions, I am closely monitoring the situation and will continue to take proactive steps to keep our courthouse as safe as possible,” Leonard said in an email. “I will consult with the (Department of Public Health), the other Judges, and the local committee on jury trials before making any major changes.”
Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens has reinstituted "strict COVID-19 protocols" at the county jail, including administering rapid tests to inmates as they are booked and quarantining new arrivals. Masks are mandatory, regardless of vaccination status.
Other county facilities, including libraries, have dusted off their thermometers to resume screening visitors, the MDJ has observed.
Were the county government to reimpose a mask requirement, they’d hardly be the first locale to do so. Within the last month, Atlanta, Savannah, and Athens-Clarke County have all moved forward with mandates of varying scope. Fulton County followed suit this week.
The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park likewise reimposed their requirements in late July, once again requiring masks to be worn inside all buildings.
Cobb’s mayors, for their part, say they’re waiting to see how the latest rise in cases pans out.
“Like everybody, we're just kind of watching this story … unfold,” said Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood.
Allegood added he and Acworth’s leadership are largely looking to the state government to see if any further guidance comes from Kemp. And despite the recent rise in cases, Allegood hasn’t changed his routines thus far.
“The difference today for me than before (during past spikes) is the fact that my wife and I have been vaccinated,” he said.
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin says he’s “very concerned” about the rise in cases, but hopes it’ll spur more residents who might have been on the fence about the vaccine to reconsider. Marietta, like Acworth, won’t immediately be moving to change any of its policies, instead taking its cues from the governor’s office.
“You don’t have a tendency to go out quite as much,” Tumlin said of how he’s changed his routine in recent weeks. “You’re just more careful. You eat what’s in the refrigerator … When I meet with a client, we always discuss whether both sides are comfortable or not wearing a mask.”
Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton lifted his city’s mandate in April, and says no discussions have yet happened about reinstating it. He and his family have started wearing masks indoors more frequently and he’s continuing his push to get more and more of his residents to take the vaccine.
“As I said in my state of the city,” Norton said, “I encourage everyone to get vaccinated. It’s the only way we’ll put this in our rear view mirror.”
