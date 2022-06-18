A 7-year-old girl from Marietta and her parents were killed in a single-car crash in east Georgia, just one week before Father's Day.
According to WJBF, the deadly accident occurred on June 11 in Taliaferro County on Interstate-20. WSB-TV reported Saturday that the family's Chevy Malibu left the roadway close to mile market 149 near the Crawfordville/Sparta exit around 3:30 p.m., colliding with a tree head-on before combusting into flames. All three passengers in the car were killed.
The family of three were from Cobb County and identified as Chanece Samuel, 36, John Parker, 29, and their 7-year-old daughter Bryanna Brewster, according to WSB-TV.
Nora George told WSB-TV her son, Parker, was attending Kennesaw State University and hoped to finish his general contractor's licenses at Georgia State University in the fall before his untimely death. She said Parker and Samuel had been engaged for three years, with Samuel expected to return to college in the Spring.
The MDJ reached out to Georgia State Patrol for comment on Saturday, but was told the public information officer was "unavailable." According to WSB-TV, investigators have not ruled a cause of the crash, but believe Samuel was behind the wheel.
Parker's memorial service will be held in Augusta on June 25 while another memorial will be held for Samuel and Brewster in Atlanta, the news station reported.
