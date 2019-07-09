A local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating 115 years of patriotism, service and history.
The Fielding Lewis Chapter was recently honored with a proclamation from Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin.
“This chapter was organized in 1904 by Ellen Lovell Crosby, who was the great-great-granddaughter of Col. Fielding Lewis and Betty Washington Lewis, Col. Fielding Lewis’ wife, and the sister of George Washington, America’s first president,” said chapter public relations chair Marilynn Carol Palmer. “The chapter has deep roots in Marietta. The organizing meeting was held at Ellen Crosby’s home, Forest Hill, which is on Cherokee Street in Marietta, and is now a law office. In 1904, there were 17 members attending the first meeting, and today, the Fielding Lewis Chapter numbers 290-plus members.”
