Two local Boy Scouts were promoted to Eagle Scouts in a ceremony at Marietta First United Methodist Church on Father’s Day, June 20, 2021.
Forrest Krivsky, a 17-year-old senior at Marietta High School, and Charlie Ervin, a 17-year-old senior at Hillgrove High School, from Boy Scout Troop 277 conducted a Board of Review at the Marietta FUMC for their Eagle Scout Service Project. The purpose of a Board of Review is to determine the quality of the scout’s experience and decide whether the requirements for the rank have been fulfilled.
For Krivsky’s project, he built a GaGa ball pit for the Marietta FUMC’s activity fields. Ervin worked on bringing disk golf to the same activity fields for his project. Completing an Eagle Project is a requirement in order for scouts to attain the Eagle Scout rank. Sam Matthews, a minister at Marietta FUMC spoke at the ceremony.
Krivsky and Ervin joined Boy Scouts together in the fifth grade and made a pact to become Eagle Scouts together. Krivsky achieved Eagle rank in February 2020 of his sophomore year. Ervin was forced to wait until the pandemic allowed gatherings and he achieved Eagle Rank in June 2020. The ceremony in June 2021 celebrated their new rank as Eagle Scouts. Krivsky is one of six Eagle Scouts in his family, who were also present at the ceremony.
