Visitors will have the chance to meet Olympic sports artist Steven Lester at the RobertKent Galleries in Marietta this weekend.
Lester, who will be featured in an Olympic-themed exhibition at the RobertKent Galleries, will appear at an artist meet-and-greet from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 23.
The show includes 13 narrative paintings of untold or under-told Olympic stories. One of his newest featured paintings is of Team USA gymnast and rising star, Brody Malone, a Georgia resident who trained in Cartersville. Lester’s narrative subjects and action sports themes resonate with vibrant life and elicit a visceral, emotional response. His particular style of ‘narrative’ art lends itself well to telling the unique stories of Olympic Athletes.
“I see with my heart and I paint with my hands, but I always desire to provoke fascination, imagination and wonder,” Lester said in a statement.
Lester is a native of Atlanta and currently resides and works in Cherokee County. He is a highly sought after award winning artist with nearly four decades of creative experience. He has traveled extensively and painted internationally in three countries of the Soviet Union, as well as India, Africa, Canada and the Caribbean. He was selected as the 2019 International “Sports Artist of the Year” by the United States Sports Academy and the American Sports Art Museum and Archives.
Lester was invited to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo to present an exhibition of his Olympic-themed paintings on a global stage. Due to the pandemic and international travel restrictions, his Tokyo exhibit is postponed until 2022 and his work is now being featured locally.
"As we prepare for the ultimate sports event, the Olympics, where athletes from around the world gather and share their passion and love their sport and country... we are honored to have Steven Lester and a body of his work at our Gallery," Robert Tuchman, owner of RobertKent Galleries, said in a statement. "His amazing work embodies the essence of these games and the stories behind his pieces will amaze you - the courage to overcome and be the best in the world will bring tears of joy to you."
RobertKent Galleries is located just off the square in Marietta. For more information, call (770) 630-7193 or visit www.robertkentgalleries.com.
