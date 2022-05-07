MACON -- Sometimes, freshmen perform at a high level because they do not understand pressure and they are just out there having fun.
In other cases, a freshman is a special player who understands exactly what is going on.
For Lassiter goalkeeper Malia Loadwick, it is definitely the latter.
Loadwick made five saves in regulation, another in overtime and then blocked four of six penalty kicks to help Lassiter defeat Cambridge 1-0 to win the Class AAAAAA state championship at Mercer's Five Star Stadium on Friday.
"It's not normal to stop four penalty kicks," Lassiter coach Robbie Galvin said. "She stood on her head (Friday)."
Following the scoreless end of regulation and then two 10-minute overtime periods, Loadwick could be seen dancing to the music being played in the stadium, laughing and cutting up with her teammates. It was in stark contrast to the serious, almost too business-like approach of Cambridge's playerrs.
It may have been because Loadwick knew she was in her comfort zone.
"Penalty kicks are one of my favorite things," she said. "All the pressure is on the kicker. If I do make a save, it just turns that pressure up."
There is also one other reason Loadwick likes the 1-on-1 approach with her opponents.
"I've never lost a penalty kick round," she said.
After Loadwick let the first penalty kick get by her, Lassiter was in danger of going down 2-0 with three kicks left if she did not stop the next one. To do it, all she had to do was stop Cambridge forward Jordynn Dudley, the Region 7AAAAAA Player of the Year and a Florida State commit.
As it turned out, it wasn't much of a problem.
"I watched a lot of film of (Dudley)," Loadwick said. "I knew exactly where she was going to go with it."
The block allowed Lassiter's Celeste Nader to tie the penalty kicks at 1-all. After another Cambridge make, Riley Christopher scored in the next round to make it 2-all.
It stayed that way until the sixth round, when Campbell Stoll put the Lady Trojans up 3-2 and set the stage for Loadwick. When Cambridge's Chandler Browning fired her penalty kick straight away, Loadwick did not have to move until she caught the ball.
From there, she threw the ball in the air and headed out of the net to celebrate with her teammates.
With the victory, Lassiter (16-0-4) completed an undefeated season and won its first state title since 2016. It was the Lady Trojans' 11th shutout of the year, and no opponent scored more than a single goal against them in any of their 20 matches.
"About a month into the season, a number of people came up to me and said this team is different," Galvin said. "That's when we knew we had something special."
As good as the whole year was, Lassiter needed another special performance to get that opportunity with the penalty kicks.
Galvin said Dudley is considered to be one of the best high school soccer players in the country, and it took an entire team effort to make it happen. For most of the game, he kept five defenders back to counter some of Cambridge's speed, with the hopes of keeping Dudley in front of them.
The effort was led by Nader and Nena Watts, who frustrated Dudley. And when Dudley was able to get a full head of steam, Loadwick was there to pick up her teammates.
"Our defense is absolutely phenomenal," Loadwick said. "Our back line is the best I've ever seen. I don't have to worry about them ever making a dumb mistake. They were just awesome."
With just over 5 minutes left in the first half, Dudley broke away, got behind the defense and was 1-on-1 with Loadwick. Dudley was steps from the goal when she launched a shot right at Loadwick's head, but the ball stuck in the goalkeeper's gloves and the scoring threat was turned away.
"She dribbled through three defenders and I thought she was going to try to bend it toward the post," Loadwick said. "It scared me that she was that close."
The freshman with ice in her veins made diving stops on three more of Dudley's shots in the second half.
"I knew I was in her head," Loadwick said. "Being a freshman and her being and FSU commit, you could see the frustration grow."
In the final moments of the second overtime, Dudley got one last chance.
Dudley had dribbled her way through the defense and had a clean shot on goal with 30 seconds to play. After losing every other battle, it looked like she wanted to try to give her shot a little extra distance between Loadwick and the far post. Dudley did just that as her shot went wide of the net.
The miss sent the game to penalty kicks, and it set off Loadwick's pre-shootout dance party, because she knew Cambridge was not going to get by her again.
