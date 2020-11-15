MARIETTA — Superior Court Judge Reuben Green watched with unabashed joy, pride and a lump in his throat as the three military veterans stood to recite the Pledge of Allegiance before the morning’s ceremony began.
The graduates, sharply dressed in new suits and ties, joined a list of 49 veterans who successfully completed Cobb County’s Veteran’s Court 18-month intensive treatment under Judge Green’s direction. The Cobb program joins a nationwide surge of accountability courts specifically tailored for veterans, addressing issues of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, substance abuse and other mental health issues via counseling, job training, and additional needed services to achieve success.
They were also the last veterans under court supervision of Judge Green, who departs his elected court position in January. The Cobb veterans court began in 2014 after several years of planning and nurturing by Green and other community leaders.
“I loved seeing lives change — to see someone restored from where they were to where they could be and should be. It’s life for us, the staff as well,” Green said, who explained the veterans who have come into the criminal justice system have often had difficulty in returning to civilian life after experiencing harsh, life-and death realities of military service while serving on active duty.
“On average, one veteran is arrested daily in Cobb County. Many of these veterans have sacrificed greatly for our country, and are suffering from post-service issues that have not been addressed or treated.”
The court helps provide intensive case management to address mental health issues, and offer the familiarity of structure and accountability, similar to what they encountered during military service, he said.
According to data collected from the Department of Veteran Affairs, over 39 veterans nationwide attempt to commit suicide daily, and 20 a day take their lives. Approximately 70% of veterans who took their own lives did not access services provided by the VA which could have possibly prevented a majority of these suicides.
Those numbers could potentially be under-reported, since many of these veterans were embarrassed or unwilling to report their veteran status prior to ending their lives, VA officials said.
Together with the Atlanta VA, Cobb County veterans court participants receive alcohol and drug treatment in Decatur and are given additional treatment locally by a private counselor. When a participant is stable in their recovery and treatment, an assigned team addresses other issues that hinder an enrollee’s success, such as unemployment, lack of stable housing, the need for continuing education or the benefits of family counseling, said Katelyn Parker, a court official.
Each participant in the Cobb program is paired with a mentor who is also a veteran and understands the challenges encountered by their assigned veteran to succeed in the program and graduate, Green said.
“They come into the court in shackles and jumpsuits, but they leave in suits and ties 18 months later, and that feels real good to see,” said Ernie Hine, a retired Sgt. Major in the Marine Corps who serves as the mentor coordinator for the veteran court program.
J.H., a veteran of both the Navy and National Guard who was one of the graduates, told the crowd of supporters: “We’ve made mistakes, but we’re not throw-aways. In the veteran’s court, we’re not just a number. This court has given us a new life.”
