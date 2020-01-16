A Cobb County grand jury has indicted a 30-year-old Lithia Springs man on eight charges after he was accused of pimping and attacking women at an Austell hotel last summer.
Brian Raymond Brown-Tate, also listed by Cobb authorities as Brian Raymond Brown, has been in the county jail without bond since his arrest in October, records show.
On Jan. 7 he was indicted in Cobb Superior Court on three counts of sex trafficking and single counts of rape, statutory rape, false imprisonment, pimping and battery, his indictment shows.
Brown is accused of organizing prostitution out of a room at the Knights Inn Austell, at 1595 Blair Bridge Road, over the six months between March and September 2019.
He was arrested by Cobb police at the hotel, near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Thornton Road, around 9 p.m. on Oct. 17, his jail record states.
Cobb police said Brown forced a woman to perform sex acts with at least 15 different men for money at the hotel.
“Said victim was forced to pay said accused all the money that was paid to her,” his arrest warrant states. “Said accused threatened physical violence to said victim if she did not perform said acts.”
Brown is also accused of hitting a woman with a phone charger, slapping her on the side of the head, throwing her on a bed and forcing her to have sex with him at the hotel, police said.
His jail record shows he is also a person of interest in Douglas County, where he is the subject of a “hold” or detainer by the sheriff’s office.
