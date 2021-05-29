Each year, thousands of seniors from Cobb County School District, Marietta City Schools and various private schools throughout the county graduate from high schools and move on to college, military service and into the workforce.
What follows is a list of the scheduled days and times of graduation ceremonies for high schools across Cobb, both past and those still to come. Inclement weather may affect actual dates of graduations on this list.
Graduations still to come
All Cobb County School District high schools are hosting graduation ceremonies at Cantrell Stadium, on McEachern High School’s campus at 2400 New MacLand Road in Powder Springs. Saturday, June 5, is reserved to make-up any ceremony that may be postponed due to inclement weather.
♦ Allatoona High School: Thursday, June 3 at 7 p.m.
♦ Campbell High School: Tuesday, June 1 at 9 a.m.
♦ Harrison High School: Thursday, June 3 at 9 a.m.
♦ Hillgrove High School: Tuesday, June 1 at 7 p.m.
♦ Kell High School: Wednesday, June 2 at 7 p.m.
♦ North Cobb High School: Saturday, May 29 at 9 a.m.
♦ Osborne High School: Friday, June 4 at 9 a.m.
♦ South Cobb High School: Wednesday, June 2 at 9 a.m.
♦ Sprayberry High School: Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m.
♦ Wheeler High School: Saturday, May 29 at 7 p.m.
Past graduation ceremoniesMarietta High School: Friday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m.
In the case of inclement weather for Marietta High School’s scheduled graduation at Northcutt Stadium, the high school will instead host graduation Saturday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m. If that graduation is also canceled due to weather, the date will move to Sunday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m. If all other dates are impossible, a rain-or-shine graduation will be held Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m.
Cobb Schools♦ Cobb Horizon High School: Monday, May 24 at 7 p.m.
♦ Kennesaw Mountain High School: Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m.
♦ Lassiter High School: Tuesday, May 25 at 7 p.m.
♦ McEachern High School: Thursday, May 27 at 9 a.m.
♦ Pebblebrook High School: Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m.
♦ Pope High School: Wednesday, May 26 at 7 p.m.
♦ Walton High School: Friday, May 28 at 9 a.m.
Private schools
♦ Cornerstone Preparatory Academy: Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m.
♦ Dominion Christian School: Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m.
♦ Whitefield Academy: Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m.
♦ Johnson Ferry Christian Academy: Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m.
♦ Shiloh Hills Christian School: Friday, May 21, 6:30 p.m.
♦ Mount Paran Christian School: Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m.
♦ North Cobb Christian School: Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m.
♦ The Walker School: Saturday, May 22, 10:30 a.m.
