Marietta’s brightest holiday tradition is back with over a million LED lights illuminating the campus of Life University.
Running annually since 1989, the university’s “Lights of Life” show elevates Christmas lights to an art form. The show features hundreds of displays shaped like Christmas scenes ranging from the small and simple to the huge and intricate.
Christmas music rang out from the cars of Yule-loving families as they drove the campus Sunday evening, slowing down to ooh and aah at the twinkling lights. In some spots on the 1.5-mile drive, viewers can get out and walk among the displays.
Glen Perdomo of Mableton and his family parked and stepped out to see the colorful lights reflected on the campus pond.
“This is me and my wife’s second time here, and this is his first time,” he said, gesturing at his one-year-old son Ishmael, looking on from his stroller. “We’re trying to make a tradition of it.”
In addition to the lights, guests can enjoy activities including pony rides, train rides and a petting zoo for an additional fee. Santa Claus will be in attendance on weekends to meet and greet with fans.
Lights of Life continues nightly through New Year’s Eve rain or shine, opening at dark and running until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Cars and trucks are $5 weekdays through Dec. 12 and $10 from Dec. 13 to 31. Buses are $20.
For more information, visit www.life.edu/events/lights-of-life.
