MARIETTA — As it often is, Marietta Square this week is once again the setting of scenes to appear on TV in coming months.
Movie crews were out on West Park Square Wednesday afternoon shooting for a Christmas movie that will appear on Lifetime in December, according to Tracy "Twinkie" Byrd, executive producer on the TV film.
Portions of West Park Square and the windows of a few shops there were adorned with Christmas decorations, and a portion of the Square looked ready to host a Christmas carnival. Christmas trees and ornaments decorated the Glover Park stage, and tents and food carts lined one path into the Square.
She said three Marietta Square businesses — Lizards & Lollipopz, Rhinos and Rhinestonez and Piastra — are being used in the filming, and the crew will be at other locations around the city. Unlike other crews who have used Square businesses in the past and covered the real names with fake ones, this movie will leave the real names of the shops in the film.
Byrd wouldn't spill the beans on the title or stars of the movie, though city officials said the title would be "Gospel Christmas." Byrd said more information will be available on Sept. 15.
She also said those looking for more information should "check out the hashtag #ItsAWonderfulLifetime on Instagram and Twitter.
Marietta Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Rich Buss said filming was to begin Wednesday afternoon on West Park Square and move into Glover Park in the evening.
Buss said filming would continue until 1 a.m. on Thursday, then crews would be back to finish shooting in Glover Park on Thursday afternoon, and the set decorations would be taken down Friday morning. He said traffic would not be affected.
