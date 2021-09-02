A part of Kennesaw State University's School of Art and Design, the Bernard A. Zuckerman Museum of Art will have two exhibits this fall.
"This Mortal Coil" and "The Labor of Remembrance Print and Textile Works by Louise Bourgeois," open now through Dec. 11, are two interrelated exhibitions. Conceptions of anguish, memory, and extreme vulnerability are displayed to reveal how histories, both shared and individual, articulate the human condition.
"This Mortal Coil" is in the Mortin Gallery and "The Labor of Remembrance Print and Textile Works by Louise Bourgeois" is in the Don Russell Clayton Gallery.
For more information, visit https://arts.kennesaw.edu/zuckerman/exhibitions/current.php.
