There will be a Yule Ball on Nov. 6 for Year Four of the Wizarding Academy at The Art Place-Mt. View, 3330 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.

Tickets are on sale now for attendees, ages 6-12. Cost is $30 per witch or wizard.

There are two time slots - Course Code 24179 for 1:30 to 3 p.m. and Course Code 24180 for 4 to 5:30 p.m. Space is limited. Participants can register in person or by calling 770-509-2700.

