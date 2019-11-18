The West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw, will have the Harry Potter-inspired second annual Yule Ball on Dec. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The library will be transformed into a place of enchantment and wonder for the evening. The event will feature magical crafts, fortune readings by the divination professor, a labyrinthine obstacle course, dancing, photos in a photo booth and a costume contest.
There is no registration required. For more information, visit cobbcat.org.
