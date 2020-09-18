JaBiEntertainment and the Fair Oaks Recreation Center, 1465 W. Booth Road Ext. SW in Marietta, will have the Empowerment Dance Program, a youth program of multiple courses.
Empowerment Dance Company is six weeks of classes for children ages 5-16. Classes are Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. and cost $60.
Essential Dance is six weeks of classes for youth with a passion and advanced talent in majorette style dance. Classes are Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. and cost $80.
For more information, visit www.jabientertainment.com or www.cobbcounty.org/parks.
