Youth in Mission, a local Marietta charity, granted $30,000 in scholarships on Dec. 21 to 49 students traveling on international and domestic mission trips in 2020.
These trips include Guatemala, Haiti, Uganda, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Guyana, Albania, Ecuador, Peru, El Salvador, Bahamas, South Asia, Nicaragua, Chile, as well as the Appalachian Mountains, Oklahoma, New York City and Nashville, Tennessee.
The scholarships were presented by Youth in Mission charity ambassador Eileen Dye Johnson and took place at St. Joseph Church in Marietta.
The event was attended by the recipients, their families, mission representatives, Youth in Mission officers, board members and charity ambassadors, major supporters, local corporate sponsors, a Catholic Foundation of North Georgia grant representative and Atlanta Archdiocese Bishop Ned Shlesinger.
Each spring Youth in Mission holds a large online fundraiser raffle with prizes including donated Club Level tickets to the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United and the Falcons, as well as gift baskets from local organizations. In the fall, volunteers contact local youth ministries encouraging young people to apply for scholarships toward their individual upcoming mission trips. Funds are distributed in December.
Youth in Mission is a 501(c)3 non-profit charity that helps middle school, high school and college age youth who desire to serve Christ through the mission fields, but struggle with the expensive costs to get there.
To make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.yimcharity.com or send a check to Youth in Mission, 1021 Derby Run, Marietta, GA 30064. All proceeds go to next year’s Youth in Mission scholarships.
Campus or youth ministers who need additional information for scholarships toward 2021 mission trips can contact yimcharity@gmail.com or 770-425-5129.
