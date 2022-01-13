Youth in Mission held a presentation of scholarships on Dec. 18 at Saint Joseph Church, Marist Hall, 87 Lacy Street in Marietta.

There were $38,700 in mission scholarships distributed to 48 youth traveling this year throughout the world. Christmas music was provided at the event by North Cobb Christian School Ensemble.

To support Youth in Mission, donations can be made by check to Youth in Mission, 1021 Derby Run, Marietta, GA 30064; by Venmo to @yimcharity; or online at https://www.yimcharity.com/donate.

