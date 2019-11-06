Celebrate arts in the community on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cherokee Heights Arts Festival. The event is on Etowah Drive between Seminole and Freyer Drives (minutes from the Marietta Square) and showcases a variety of local art. GO!
“CHAF is an arts festival that is now 10 years old,” said Trapp Tischner, CHAF chair. “It began when Bill Dunaway was mayor. On the 175th anniversary of Marietta, Mayor Dunaway challenged everyone to come up with something to show what made your neighborhood so special.”
As a result, a group of neighbors who were artists started this festival. “It has grown to over 40 vendors, two music stages and hundreds of people who attend. Almost all the artists are from Cherokee Heights, with the exception of four or five rotating guest artists,” Tischner said.
Local arts and crafts include original paintings, pottery, graphics, photography, jewelry, metalwork, textiles, candle makers, soaps, woodworkers, baked goods, original books and poetry, kids’ art and more. Plenty of Christmas shopping will be available.
“It’s such a fun day with the music, the art, the street and people getting ready for the holidays, but not in the holiday frenzy yet. It is a great opportunity to shop for the holidays,” Tischner said.
The one and only Santa will make an appearance at the festival and be available for photographs.
“(CHAF) is very family-oriented, but also with high end art,” Tischner said.
CHAF is an opportunity to support the community. “Buying local is trending. It’s such an important thing these days. I don’t think you can get more local than a mile from the Marietta Square, buying in your neighborhood from your neighbors,” Tischner said.
“It’s going to be a beautiful day,” she added. “It has a community feel. It’s not just shoppers coming to look at goods. It friends of friends of this Marietta community who come back, year after year after year.”
To learn more, visit cherokeeheightsartsfestival.org.
