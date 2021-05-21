The Town Center Community Alliance and Town Center Community Improvement District will offer a six-part yoga series sponsored by Kaiser Permanente at Aviation Park, located adjacent to the Cobb County International Airport runway.
Starting June 5 and continuing each Saturday through July 17, excluding July 3, this free six-week activation is open to the public at 9 a.m. Instructors from Kaiser Permanente will lead the yoga series.
The three-acre park features open spaces for airplane viewing, an aviation-themed playground enhanced with S.T.E.M.-related playground equipment, covered pavilion, bike share station, parking and restrooms.
Participants of all skill levels are welcome. Each session will be limited to 50 participants due to social distancing and parking restrictions. All attendees are encouraged to bring a yoga mat and water bottle.
Registration is required. Register at https://www.towncentercid.com/alliance/alliance-programs/.
