The McCleskey-East Cobb/Northeast Cobb Family and Northwest Family YMCAs will honor their Volunteers and Teen Leaders of the Year on Feb. 10 at the YMCA of Metro Atlanta's Celebration of Champions: 2020 Vision event at the Cobb Galleria.
The McCleskey-East Cobb/Northeast Cobb Family YMCA's Volunteer of the Year is Molly Toland Khan and the Teen Leader of the Year is Fatima Gonzalez.
Khan joined the YMCA with her family in 2012. New to Marietta, she found community and friendship at the Y, joining spin class and connecting with other families. She currently serves on the board and community engagement committee with the McCleskey East-Cobb/Northeast Cobb Family YMCAs.
Gonzalez’ first connection with the YMCA was through youth soccer and swim lessons nine years ago. She is currently involved as the Leaders Club president. She has attended YMCA Blue Ridge Leaders School for two summers and has attended three global service leadership trips. After high school graduation, she plans to attend college in Georgia so she can continue her YMCA involvement.
The Northwest Family YMCA's Volunteers of the Year are Gail and Leo DeFranco and the Teen Leader of the Year is Avery Smith.
The DeFrancos have volunteered with the Northwest Family YMCA for 15 years. During that time, they have volunteered as board members and planning committee members. They have also been active with the Y’s drug awareness program, RX Drug Take Back Program, summer feeding program, senior programs, youth programs, healthy eating programs and special events such as Spooktacular. They also initiated the pickleball program at the Northwest Family YMCA.
Smith’s first connection with the Y was through summer camp and volleyball. For the last three years, she has been involved in Reach and Rise Mentoring, Leaders Club and Blue Ridge Leaders School.
Ambassador Andrew Young and Dr. Walter Young will also be honored during the event with the Bransby Christian Leadership Award.
Additional winners are Corporate Partner of the Year is Kaiser Permanente, Non-profit Partner of the Year is the Atlanta Police Foundation, Fundraiser of the Year is Mark Spain/Forsyth Family YMCA and Teen fundraiser of the Year is Jayden Bohannon/East Lake Family YMCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.