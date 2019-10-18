In honor of Veteran’s Day, all metro Atlanta YMCA locations will not charge an enrollment fee to military veterans from Nov. 11-17.
Service credentials in the form of Military DD213 are required in person at the time of joining.
From swim lessons and youth sports, to wellness classes, educational opportunities and senior programs, the Y actively promotes a sense of wellbeing throughout metro Atlanta. To find the nearest YMCA location, visit ymcaatlanta.org.
