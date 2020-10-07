The YMCA of Metro Atlanta, which has locations in Cobb County, announced it will receive the inaugural Best Pivot of 2020 Award as a part of National Philanthropy Day.
The Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Greater Atlanta Chapter will present the award to the Y on Oct. 29 to honor the positive impact the organization has made in metro Atlanta.
The award recognizes the Y’s commitment to providing programs to serve youth, families and communities throughout the pandemic. In March, the Y established a childcare program for first responders, medical professionals and other frontline workers, which adapted into summer programming and has transformed into Y Campus Connection, which supports students K-6 in completing remote learning while also staying active and enjoying fun activities.
For more information, visit https://www.ymcaatlanta.org/160.
