The YMCA of Metro Atlanta announced it is launching a free online webinar series, sponsored by Kaiser Permanente of Georgia, designed to enhance individuals’ mind, body and spirit.
The Healthy Living series will feature webinars that are expected to last between 45-50 minutes. Registration is now open and available to Y members, staff, community members, donors and partners.
The first webinar, “Balanced Not Busy: Prioritizing What Matters,” led by Ciji Townsend will be April 29. It will highlight the importance of clearing the mind to find life balance. Townsend, a Cox Communications executive, motivator, speaker and blogger will also share practical ways to manage time and energy, increase productivity and prioritize wellness.
The second seminar of the series will take place on July 22. Led by Jen Eddins, runner, yoga instructor and author of a fitness blog, the webinar will focus on building a strong spirit. The third and final webinar will take place on Oct. 21 and focus on building a strong body. The presenter of the final webinar will be announced in the coming weeks.
For more information, visit https://ymcaofmetroatlanta.regfox.com/healthy-living-series.
