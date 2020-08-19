The Parkinson’s Foundation announced that the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, which has Cobb County locations, was awarded $10,000 to expand its PD Boxing program to additional YMCA locations.
The Parkinson’s Foundation awarded more than $1.5 million in community grants, ranging from a minimum of $5,000 to a maximum of $25,000 per grant application. This year’s grant cycle focused on three areas, including: programs that provide services for diverse and underserved populations, initiatives that reach the newly diagnosed and programs that address mental health and Parkinson’s.
For more information, visit parkinson.org/2020grants.
