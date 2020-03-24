Taking care of ourselves during the Coronavirus pandemic is essential for our families, others, and all in need of our support. In many cases, health behaviors we have worked hard to attain are challenged, which can affect our sense of well-being. One of these behaviors is regular exercise.
In addition to its obvious physical aspects, lack of exercise can adversely affect our psychological well-being. This can lead to undesirable changes in mood, a loss in our sense of control, and, over time, increased health risks other than those associated with the virus. Because of closures and government-mandated safety regulations, it is understandable that our regular exercise routines will require some modifications. However, this can be accomplished with some directed effort. Here are a few ideas:
Create as few barriers as possible. Many benefits can be gained by increasing one’s heart rate above resting. This can be accomplished by moderate-vigorous walks around the block, using steps as surrogate exercise machines, or even walking/running in place in front of the television. Using resistance bands and objects around the house to complete simple weight-bearing exercises such as arm curls is also useful. Even doing push-ups can be a productive substitute to exercise machines and weights.
Be consistent. Our own research indicates that even three sessions of moderate exercise per week can significantly improve feelings of anxiety, depression, and overall negative mood. Although the greatest changes were in those adults who were inactive initially, in the current stressful environment even the previously active are likely to benefit. Make sure that exercise types and intensities are palatable and associated with improved feelings after completion. As these feelings accumulate, more stable changes in mood will be the reward.
Emphasize your sense of control. One major downside of our current situation is the lack of feeling in control. At the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, our health promotion programs – for adults, adolescents, children, and those with health challenges – are based on building self-management/self-regulation skills to counter lifestyle barriers. It’s important to address our current barriers by keeping our self-talk positive and countering negative self-statements, preparing for barriers with a plan to “bounce back,” and setting short-term goals and giving ourselves credit for progress. When we positively address these control issues, we enable an internal, rather than external, “locus of control” that sets the tone for also managing other aspects of our lives.
Given more than 70% of our nation is either overweight or obese, it is understandable motivations for exercise often center around controlling weight. In our current situation, foods (of varying quality) might be constantly around and be used to bring us feelings of comfort under these trying times. Much of our research has demonstrated that exercise is the best predictor of long-term control in being overweight because of its impact on self-management, mood, and feelings that one “can do this. Additionally, focusing on basic practices such as maximizing fruit and (non-fried) vegetable intake, and minimizing sweets is key.; Finally, tracking daily food intakes will help you reach success. We can adapt these findings to our current situation by addressing basic nutritional goals and using regular and manageable amounts of exercise to leverage psychological changes that will help us control our eating.
Although we look forward to returning to our favorite equipment and group exercise classes at YMCAs and gyms, our bodies and minds will benefit if we devise strategies to get us through. As we incorporate some of the suggested strategies, we might come out even more resilient as increasing our abilities to control lifestyle barriers, improving our mood states, and helping others through helping ourselves enables us to prevail.
