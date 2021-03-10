The YMCA of metro Atlanta's registration for all sessions of summer day camp is now open to the public.
Cobb County day camp locations are the McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA, 1055 East Piedmont Road in Marietta; the Northeast Cobb Family YMCA, 3010 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta; and the Northwest Cobb Family YMCA, 1700 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw.
The Y offers traditional day camps, which include challenging and fun activities featuring weekly themes, arts and crafts, group games, outdoor exploration and indoor learning experiences. The Y also provides specialty camps focused on sports, art, gymnastics, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math), teen leadership and swim.
The Y is committed to following all COVID-19 health and safety protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia Department of Public Health, and local and state guidelines. Additional safety measures have been created to keep staff and participants safe while attending camp, including frequent deep cleaning of program sites, required pre-check-in screening and temperature checks for participants and staff before entering program sites and capacity limits to allow for appropriate social distancing.
Individuals may register for traditional camps on a daily or weekly basis, while specialty camps require weekly sign-ups. For registration, visit spiritonline.ymcaatlanta.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.