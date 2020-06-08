The YMCA of Metro Atlanta announced registration for all sessions of summer day camp is open to the public on the organization’s website.
In adherence with Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order, camps will have a reduced camper to staff ratio, enhanced drop-off procedures, including in-car temperature wellness checks for campers, temperature checks and face masks for staff, social distancing for campers and increased cleaning protocols.
Capacity numbers for camps have also been significantly reduced to maintain social distancing and to monitor campers’ wellness. Due to these new requirements, the Y will not offer specialty sports camps this year. Instead, each branch will operate traditional day camps, which include arts and crafts, outdoor exploration, group games and indoor learning experiences.
The local summer day camp locations are:
- McCleskey–East Cobb Family YMCA, 1055 East Piedmont Road NE in Marietta. Call 770-977-5991.
- Northwest Family YMCA, 1700 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw. Call 770-423-9622.
Individuals may register for a full week of summer camp or on a daily basis. Registration must be completed online at spirtionline.ymcaatlanta.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.