The YMCA of Metro Atlanta, which has locations in Cobb County, announced it is partnering with CARE, Atlanta Public Schools, CHRIS 180, Concrete Jungle and Purpose Built Schools Atlanta to form a summer food distribution coalition.
The organizations will provide 150,000 meals to Atlanta area school children and their families. Participating families can sign up to receive food through deliveries and walk-up distribution locations at no cost, at least until the end of the summer.
In addition to supplying meals, CARE and its partners will provide jobs for educators and social service workers who may live on partial year salaries or depend on working summer programs to supplement their income. These professionals will staff the delivery, packaging and distribution centers alongside partners from platforms like TaskRabbit, Lyft and Uber.
The effort will include more than 35 paid summer jobs for educators and social workers.
Families interested in the program can register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd0uOMxu_0xnRm5qZZ2nnKtWusKUjG8xLzWFvvpXe2OZpoq2Q/viewform.
Since March 16, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta has provided 164,053 meals to individuals in need.
For more information, visit https://www.ymcaatlanta.org/blog/current-ymca-hunger-relief-programs/.
