The YMCA of Metro Atlanta announced it is offering prospective members reduced pricing through February.
The Cobb County YMCA locations include the McCleskey East-Cobb YMCA, Northeast Cobb YMCA and the Northwest Cobb YMCA.
New members can save up to $100 on a Y membership, and for a limited time, current members that refer a friend, can save 20% on fees.
YMCA membership includes access to all 18 Metro Atlanta YMCA locations, state-of-the-art fitness centers, free group exercise classes, free personal coaching, free weight loss management, reduced rates on Y programs and rewarding volunteer opportunities. Y members also receive free childcare while exercising if children are included in the membership.
Members and nonmembers can opt-in to a free six-week wellness challenge by texting RESET to 888-903-9622. The free program, which will begin Feb. 1, is designed to help transform the mind, body and spirit. The interactive experience is open to both Y members and nonmembers. Nonmember participants will be offered a free weekly visit to the Y with their family for six weeks as a way to get to know all their local Y has to offer and get a jump start on wellness.
For more information, visit https://ymcaatlanta.org/membership/.
