YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s annual Days of Service event will look a little different from past events which gathered more than 2,000 volunteers to complete more than 20 community service projects over two days across metro Atlanta.
This year, the Y is shifting its focus to meet one of the city’s most immediate needs, food insecurity.
Individuals can volunteer for the event at Cobb Galleria Centre on Sept. 11 during four different shifts to pack and distribute food to families and individuals in need. The Y’s goal for Sept. 11 is to pack 5,000 grocery bags to distribute across the metro area through Y branches and partners. Meal packaging will be held in small, socially distanced shifts with required safety measures including masks and temperature checks to ensure the health and safety of staff and volunteers.
This year’s event will also include a three-week food drive instead of individual community service days at Y locations. Now through Sept. 11, nonperishable food items can be dropped off at any Y location throughout metro Atlanta. The organization aims to collect 2,000 pounds of food to provide to members of the community through the Y’s direct distribution programs and food pantries.
Days of Service also includes a community fundraising element. Through corporate partners and individual donations, the Y aims to raise $100,000 to support its day-to-day food distribution programs.
For more information, visit ymcaservice.org.
