The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Avenue in the Cumberland area, will have the Xfinity Movie Series every Friday at 7 p.m. at the Plaza Green.

Guests of all ages are encouraged to spread out six feet apart with lawn chairs or thick blankets under the stars. Guests acan also order takeout from any of the dining options at The Battery Atlanta.

The event is free. All movies are PG. Parking is free for the first three hours in the Red Deck.

The schedule for the series is Oct. 30 - Minions; Nov. 6 - Kicking & Screaming; Nov. 13 - How To Train Your Dragon; Nov. 20 - The Goonies; Nov. 27 - My Dog Skip; Dec. 4 - The Lorax; Dec. 11 - Abominable; and Dec. 18 - The Grinch.

For more information, visit batteryatl.com.

