The South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton, will have "Get Your Story Written" Writing Workshop with award-winning national bestselling author Margaret Johnson-Hodge on Oct. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
With 19 published works and 30-plus year in the business, Johnson-Hodge has garnered rave reviews from Publisher’s Weekly, Booklist, USA Today, The Dallas Morning Star, Midwest Book Review, The Quarterly Black Review, Essence Magazine and Ebony Magazine. Her first novel won her “Author of the Year” and her seventh — a nominee for “Book of the Year.” Her books were considered by Showtime and Hallmark for book-to-movie options, have been used as part of the English Course Curriculum at University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, where she was Guest Author, and was invited by Harvard University to submit a short story for their literary magazine.
With a 96% approval-rating average, her workshop is for anyone who wants to write but does not know where to begin, or has begun the process and has gotten stuck. The workshop is designed for all levels — from aspiring to almost finished, she uses highly-intuitive and deeply-motivational writing exercises that taps into creativity, as well as offers a wellspring of tips and tools to help craft good stories.
