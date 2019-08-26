The Wright Environmental Education Center, 2661 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, will have open gardens on Sept. 12 and Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants can hike the trails, bird watch, enjoy native plants, check out the Invasive Plants Jail, view frogs in the recently enlarged frog pond and ask Master Gardeners questions. Participants can also bring a lunch for a picnic on the picnic tables.
Parking is in the parking lot of Chestnut Ridge Christian Church at the intersection of Post Oak Tritt Road and Johnson Ferry Road with entrance from Post Oak Tritt Road.
For more information, visit https://www.cobbmastergardeners.com/project/wright-environmental-education-center/.
